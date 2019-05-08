One avid follower of the Los Angeles Dodgers now can say he lived out his fantasy: He stood on the field at Dodgers Stadium in front of thousands of fans.
And that man, who is a double amputee from Santa Maria, inspired the masses Monday when he threw out the first pitch at his favorite team's home stadium, signifying the start of the Braves/Dodgers series.
A month ago, Mark Andersen received a surprise letter and plaque inviting him to throw out the first pitch for the May 6 game.
The opportunity was set up by the Santa Maria office of Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics.
While he’s attended Dodger games for 50 years, Monday’s contest will be embedded in his family's collective memory.
“Every time I walk into that stadium I catch my breath. I love it there,” Andersen said inside his office at Andersen Van and Storage. “It was pretty amazing.”
After a boat ran over his legs at Nacimiento Lake in 2000, he has utilized prosthetics.
But despite losing his legs and watching his family cope after the ordeal, he remained strong in his faith, and his love of the Dodgers never wavered.
Before throwing the pitch Monday, Andersen, while wearing his Dodgers World Series jacket, chatted with manager Dave Roberts and third baseman Justin Turner.
Roberts signed a baseball for Andersen while daughter Megan ran over to Turner carrying one of Andersen's prosthetic legs, hoping he would sign it.
“I was like, ‘Justin! Sign my dad’s leg!’” Megan Andersen said. “And he did.”
Andersen was introduced over the public address system before trekking to the hill. He then threw a pitch he's thrown since the age of 7: the fastball.
Dodgers announcer Todd Leitz was impressed with the heat Andersen threw to pitcher Ross Stripling, saying over the microphone “That looks like a strike to me.”
Stripling then removed the baseball from his glove and autographed it for the Righetti High graduate to keep.
In the days prior to the big pitch, Andersen joked that he didn't want to spend too much time practicing for fear of throwing out his arm.
Was his right arm still in good shape after the throw?
“My arm is still good,” Andersen said jokingly. “(The ball) didn’t hit the ground and Ross framed it pretty well. It looked like a strike to me; I still believe I can throw that pitch.”
Megan and her family noticed how engaged the home crowd was in watching their father pitch, saying, "He looked natural."
Andersen and his family have long been involved in diamond-and-glove sports, as Megan played softball and Andersen’s son, Zach, played and graduated from Righetti with New York Yankee 2017 draft pick Matt Sauer.
After the pitch, the family stood on the field in unison to psych up the Dodger crowd by bellowing out “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”
They then took their seats behind home plate to enjoy the rest of the evening — and Andersen said he left still amazed by what he experienced at Chavez Ravine.
“To have played on a lot of fields and then see something so perfect even behind home plate just amazes me,” Andersen said.