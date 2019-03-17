"Dance Spectrum 2019" will close out its 50-year anniversary celebration with a final performance at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Marian Theatre on the Hancock College campus.
This year’s concert is a collaboration of choreography and performances specially chosen for the gala event. Choreographers included Linda Drake, Edgar Garcia, Doriana Sanchez and Randyn Spear.
Many other dance professionals and students contributed their choreography skills, including Jesus Solorio, Ben Reyes, Horacio Heredia-Vital, Shandy Mann, Rachel Humbles, Luis Lopez, Elvis Barrera, Riddhesh Modi, Megan Rogers and Johnny Aguilar.
The dance concert also marks the end of a 38-year career for Hancock dance instructor Dianne McMahon, who is serving as co-director in her final show before she retires.
In spring of 1969, the first dance concert produced by the college's dance department became the annual event that today is “Dance Spectrum.”
Tickets, which are $16 and $18, can be purchased at the college's Performing Arts Center Box Office on the Santa Maria campus or by calling 805-922-8313. Children ages 5 and older are welcome to attend. The box office opens at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-922-6966, ext. 3845.