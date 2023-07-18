Meceda apt.png

A daytime view of apartment No. 35 at the La Vista Apartment complex in Santa Maria is seen where an armed man was shot and killed by police after attempting to break into the occupied room after a long stand-off with Santa Maria police officers.

 Contributed, Santa Barbara County DA

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office determined that a Santa Maria police officer was justified in his use of deadly force in a shooting of an armed man last October.

"The District Attorney finds the shooting by Santa Maria Police Department Officer Erik Hesch was a justified use of force pursuant to Penal Code section 835a, and he bears no state criminal liability," the report from the office of District Attorney John Savrnoch reads.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office investigated the case after Salvador Qual Meceda, 36, was shot and killed early Oct. 31 while attempting to break into an occupied apartment in Santa Maria, following an extended standoff with police.

Meceda knife file.jpg

A metal file and a knife were recovered from the scene where a 36-year-old man was shot and killed by Santa Maria police in October of 2022. 
Maceda, Salvador.jpg

Maceda

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Maceda's knife.jpg
Meceda window.jpg
Buy Now

Salvador Qual Meceda, 36, was shot and killed early Oct. 31 while attempting to break into an occupied apartment in Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office determined that the officer was justified in his use of deadly force in the shooting. 
0
0
0
0
0