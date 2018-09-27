After having his second knee replacement surgery last November, 61-year-old Oren Noah knew exactly what he needed to do to recover: begin training for a 530-mile-long bike ride.
Noah, a Sebastopol resident, was one of around 179 cyclists that pedaled through Santa Maria on Thursday as part of the 2018 California Coast Classic bike tour, an eight-day ride that aims to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation.
On Thursday — the sixth day of the ride — cyclists started the day in Oceano and ended the day in Buellton, riding around 69 miles. Riders travel anywhere from 50 to 85 miles each day.
As part of their route, riders stopped at Rancho Maria golf course, where a rest area with water, granola bars and port-a-potties available.
The goal of the ride — which takes participants from San Francisco to Los Angeles — is to raise $1 million to help develop a cure for arthritis, expand access to optimal care and underwrite scholarships to the National Juvenile Arthritis Conference, among other services.
As of Thursday afternoon, the cyclists had raised $999,135 and will continue accepting pledges until Nov. 1.
Noah, who suffers from arthritis, first began riding the California Coast Classic tour three years ago, after he had his first knee replacement surgery.
“In my case, I had a job from hell — I had gotten way out of shape and I got arthritis in my right knee,” Noah said. “I was walking with a cane and I had to have my right knee replaced. During my recovery, I tried to get back on my bike. I was riding a little bit and then I learned a friend of a friend was riding from San Francisco to L.A.
“I said, ‘That’s what I need — a nice big goal like that to focus myself,’” Noah continued. “The next day, I found out it was for the Arthritis Foundation. I thought, ‘This is God’s way of telling me I have to do it now.'”
In 2015, Noah signed up for the 2016 ride. “At the time I signed up for it, I could ride six flat miles and I was cooked,” he said. “Before the ride, I put in 7,810 miles of training and lost 95 pounds.”
Julie Kelly, a spokeswoman for the California Coast Classic, said cycling is one of the physical activities that many arthritic patients are able to do. “There are riders where, for example, it’s hard for them to walk but they can ride 100 miles a day.”
Noah was only one of 31 arthritis patients who participated in this year’s tour.
“Last year, I had to do it on an arthritic left knee and got a well-timed cortisone shot so I could get the ride done,” Noah said. “Then I replaced [my left knee] last November so now I’m doing it on two artificial knees.
“And I’m planning on coming back next year — no more knees to give so I’ll be in better shape,” he joked.
Adrienne Rubin, 77, of Los Angeles, has been on the ride for the past eight years and is the top fundraiser for the 2018 ride, earning more than $47,000 in pledges.
“I’m also the oldest [participating cyclist] — and now I’m starting to get a little proud of it,” Rubin said.
Rubin — who first learned how to ride a bike in her late 60s after hearing about the ride at an arthritis charity event — said her husband has had arthritis since he was in his mid-30s.
“I thought maybe I could get a bike and maybe I could do the ride,” Rubin said. “I went out and did 20 miles and that was all I could do. I really had to take lessons because I didn’t understand the gear shifting, I kept losing the chains.”
Glendora resident Darren Gonser, 53, who has been on all 18 Arthritis Foundation rides since 2001, said he was moved to get involved when he saw a brochure about the ride at the annual Solvang Century event.
“My mom has arthritis — I’m an avid cyclist and I always wanted to ride the coast, so it all came together,” Gonser said. “I really discovered a lot more about the disease than I really knew was there. My mom had arthritis, my grandmother had arthritis — I always thought it was ‘that old person’s disease.’
Gonser said as he learned more about arthritis — especially juvenile arthritis — he became more committed to the ride. “At that point, I was all in until we find a cure,” he said.
In addition to the cause of raising money for arthritis, cyclists said the experience they had and the relationships they formed during the ride kept them coming back year after year.
“You can see the camaraderie that’s built throughout the week, how the bond builds with everybody,” Gonser said. “That’s why I come back: It’s the people, it’s the cause.”
Noah agreed with Gonser.
“The first ride I did for me,” he said. “Then I found out more and more about juvenile arthritis, found this wonderful group of people and instantly made a ton of friends. And I’ve been back for the last two years. While we raise a lot of money — it does a lot of good for a lot of people — the ride itself did good for one arthritis patient: me.”