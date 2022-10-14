Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center.
The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van Huss.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It's the only location currently operating in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties. Before the Santa Maria store opened, the nearest locations to find the cookies were in Oxnard and Bakersfield. Another location is planned to open in Pismo Beach.
The company has seen rapid growth since starting in 2017. There are now over 600 locations across the country. The company started in Utah. According to Nation's Restaurant News, there were 330 Crumbl locations at the end of 2021.
The grand opening week menu at the Santa Maria location will contain six of the 200 plus weekly rotating flavors. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Oct. 19, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.
Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.