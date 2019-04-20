Santa Maria
Woman with baby arrested following monthlong search
A Santa Maria woman allegedly violating probation terms and avoiding arrest was apprehended and her baby taken into protective custody Tuesday by the AB 109 Compliance Response Team, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Child Welfare Services notified the team March 20 that the agency was trying to locate Sylvia Virgen, 35, wanted on a no-bail warrant for violating probation.
Reports said Virgen’s 6-month-old baby was at risk of abuse and neglect, so the agency asked the team for help locating the child, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Agency officials were concerned that Virgen’s lack of a stable residence and the possibility she was using substances while evading arrest were placing her infant in danger, Hoover said.
The Compliance Response Team launched what Hoover called “an exhaustive investigation” into the location of Virgen and her child and Tuesday afternoon tracked her to the 600 block of North Curryer Street.
Virgen was arrested without incident as she was walking and carrying her child, who was not injured, Hoover said.
The team released the baby to Child Welfare Services, and Virgen was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the no-bail warrant.
Santa Maria
Police cite three during operations to target alcohol sales to minors
Santa Maria Police cited three people Thursday during two operations targeting people who purchase alcohol for minors.
The first operation, called a “minor decoy” operation, involved a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages from establishments that are licensed to serve alcohol for consumption either on or off premises, the spokesman said.
On Thursday, a decoy under the supervision of Santa Maria Police entered four off-sale establishments and two on-sale establishments, a department spokesman said. At one of the off-sale establishments, Smart and Final at 1721 S. Broadway, an employee sold alcohol to the minor.
The employee was cited at the scene for selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor, and the business will be evaluated by the local Alcoholic Beverage Control office for possible administrative actions.
Santa Maria Police also conducted a “shoulder tap” operation, which involves a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to get people to purchase alcohol from stores that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
The decoy went to three different establishments and no community member purchased alcohol for them.
During the operation, two people were subsequently cited in the parking lots of one of the establishments for consumption of alcohol on private property open to the public, which is a municipal code violation, the spokesman said.
These type of programs are intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, the spokesman said, adding that statistics show that teens have a greater rate of drunken-driving crashes than adults.
Funding for the operation was provided by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control grant to the Santa Maria Police Department in conjunction with the Guadalupe Police Department.
Santa Maria
Police seek public's help in locating missing 12-year-old
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 12-year-old Eduardo Diaz Morelos.
Morelos is described as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a teal-colored shirt and whitewashed ripped jeans, a department spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.