Santa Maria
City survey to collect input for leisure needs assessment
As Santa Maria looks to develop a parks and recreation action plan, the city is conducting a survey to assess the community’s leisure needs.
On Friday, 3,830 randomly selected households began receiving surveys through the mail, which will be available online in both English and Spanish by the end of the month.
Spanish-speaking city staff also plans to conduct surveys at key locations and events in late March and during the first week of April.
This Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan looks to provide an evaluation of the city’s leisure desires and demands, expected growth and potential impacts on future community leisure services, according to a city spokesperson.
A findings presentation and visioning workshop will be held with the Recreation and Parks Commission on May 14.
A parks and recreation management consulting firm — Louisville, Colorado-based GreenPlay, LLC — has been hired to oversee the Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan process.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Lompoc
Library teams with In-N-Out for reading program
The Lompoc Public Library System is inviting local children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.
Through the program, which will continue through April 13, participating children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old will be eligible to receive coupons for free hamburgers or cheeseburgers redeemable at any In-N-Out location by reading books.
Participants may sign up at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road; or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library. They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books that they have read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.
Santa Maria
Humane Society waives adoption fees for big dogs through today
In an effort to put more large dogs into permanent homes, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs weighing more than 20 pounds through today as part of its “Three Days of Fee Waives” event, which began Friday.
The waivers — which were made possible by an anonymous donor — are to help clear space in the shelter, which is nearly at capacity for larger dogs, said Matt Chan, director of community engagement.
To assist local shelters, the Humane Society takes transfers of animals in and helps place them into homes, Chan said. While there’s no time limit on how long animals can stay at the shelter, placing dogs into permanent homes is in the best interest of the animals' health and allows the organization to take in additional animals from nearby shelters.
"Animal homelessness is a community issue, not a shelter issue," Chan said. "We have taken in animals from the community who could no longer care for them, and we now need other members in the community to help these dogs."
Every dog available for adoption has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
"We ask the community to be involved in the solution but also to truly find a new family member who will bring a lifetime of happiness and joy," he said.
The Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.