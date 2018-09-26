Santa Barbara County
CHP: 72-year-old Lompoc woman killed in Hwy 1 crash
The woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 1 south of Lompoc has been identified as 72-year-old Lompoc resident Linda Bailey.
Bailey’s identity was revealed Tuesday morning by the California Highway Patrol, which also released an incident report that alleged that Bailey made an “unsafe turning movement” and drifted into oncoming traffic just before the head-on collision.
Bailey’s 2014 Honda sedan reportedly crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The two occupants of the Silverado, 46-year-old driver Jose Tafoya and 32-year-old passenger Jose Caudillo, were both reportedly uninjured. Tafoya and Caudillo are from Oxnard and Santa Barbara, respectively.
Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene by on-duty medics. Her death was the third from a crash on that stretch of Highway 1 in less than a week.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 11 and led to traffic being closed in both directions for about three and a half hours.
The crash is still under investigation. The CHP is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the CHP Buellton office at 805-688-5551.
Los Olivos man caught up in prostitution sting
A Los Olivos man was among 17 arrested in a two-day anti-prostitution operation conducted in Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Bureau and Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted the undercover operation Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of victims abused by human traffickers and curb the purchase of sex, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
To set up the sting, investigators placed an ad on several websites known for prostitution-related advertisements, announcing a female was willing to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.
When someone responded to an ad, an undercover detective negotiated a sexual act for an amount of money, then gave the caller the location of a hotel meeting place.
Once the caller arrived at the location, the person was arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. All were cooperative when contacted, Hoover said, and all but one was booked, then released with a notice to appear.
Those arrested included 31-year-old Owen Wright, of Los Olivos. The rest, ranging in age from 19 to 78 years of age, were from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.
One suspect, Dr. Richard Davis, 55, of Santa Barbara, was allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic syringe loaded with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and was also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
He posted $20,000 bail and was released.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the operation by the Santa Barbara Police Department and County District Attorney’s Office.
Hoover said over the years, the number of prostitution-related advertisements online has grown substantially, and a majority of the women advertised as prostitutes are victims of various types of abuse or human trafficking.
One factor driving human trafficking is the demand for women to engage in sexual exploitation, Hoover said.
So the Sheriff’s Office conducts such stings to deter people from seeking a prostitute, thus reducing demand and the number of women who fall victim to human trafficking.