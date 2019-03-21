Chess is on the rise at Taylor Elementary School, especially after students brought a tournament trophy back to their Santa Maria campus earlier this month.
The school boasts a fast-growing chess club consisting of 30 fourth- through sixth-graders who have dubbed themselves the Medieval Players and meet every Monday and Wednesday after school for practice.
The Medieval Players took first place in the K-8 beginners section of the March Madness Tournament on March 9 in San Luis Obispo, competing against public, private and home-schooled students from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles.
Besides winning the team trophy, Taylor counted three students in the top 10 individual players -- sixth-grader Hugo Soto, third overall; sixth-grader Diego Rodriguez, fifth overall; and fourth-grader Sebastian Azusa, ninth overall.
“The more you play it, [the more] it gets interesting," said Hugo, who has participated with the club for a year during which time he has developed a love for the game. "It gets you into thinking more.”
Before kids started moving the queen, rook and pawns as part of an official club, fifth-grade teacher Antonetta Haggard accommodated students who started playing chess while waiting for their rides home.
Haggard observed students developing critical-thinking skills as they maneuvered their pieces on the board and hatched the idea of forming an after-school club. Principal Jennifer Loftis approved the endeavor, and the club was born in 2016.
Now, Room E28 is filled with students after school Mondays and Wednesdays occupying every table and moving chess pieces against one another. Each table has two chess boards and one-on-one matches. One game Haggard facilitates is a knockout round, where students play during a certain time limit and can collect points from the number of chess pieces they claim from their opponent.
After creation of the club, Haggard said the interest in chess spread quickly.
“It took about a day for kids to say they were playing chess. And then I filled up the roster in no time,” Haggard said after school Wednesday. “It was like a wildfire.”
For 10 club members, Haggard said the mental aspect of the game has led to measurable results.
“Their reading scores have just gone up,” Haggard said. “They have to have that sustained neuro energy. You see them and they just thrive to have a challenge like this with their mind.”
Sixth-grader Victoria Llamas, who is one of the original club members, said the game sharpens the mind of players, while fifth-grader Dalia Ortiz said while complicated, the game develops her mind through practice.
"It's fun because everyone learns together," Victoria said.
Sixth-grader Arvind Bhandal is one of the older chess players on Taylor's chess club. He’s grown into an avid player, practicing his strategies in the morning and during lunchtime after learning the game a year ago.
“Last year, I wanted to learn something new and I just wanted to join the chess club. I started it and fell in love with it,” Arvind said.
It didn't take him long to become one of the more advanced chess players on the campus.
“In two days, I learned it. I went home to learn every single piece and how it moves, just learning everything about it,” said Arvind, who added the queen often plays into his moves because "it can move anywhere."
Fellow sixth-grader Oliver Santiago, who has participated with the club for two years, calls chess a relaxing game.
If I rate it a 1 through 10, I would give it a 10," Oliver said. “It’s really fun to play with your family and friends.”
Oliver favors the knight for the piece's ability to make an "L-shaped" move on the board.
“It’s the piece I always start with," he said.
Haggard's classroom is filled with laughs and friendly competition during the club's gatherings from 2:30 to 4 p.m., when the focus is on learning, according to Arvind.
“It’s not who wins or who loses. In my personal opinion, it’s more about how it helps you,” Arvind said. “It’s a game of thinking -- whether you want to take your opponent’s piece or sacrifice it -- it helps you get smarter and choose the right decision.”