Central Coast hit hard by loss of Kobe Bryant, eight others in helicopter crash

The news of the death of nine people, including former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday, rocked those on the Central Coast, an area deeply rooted in Lakers fandom, in different ways.
Most felt grief for a basketball icon, his daughter and the seven others they knew little about.
Longtime Hancock College baseball coach Chris Stevens, however, lost a colleague in the crash.
John Altobelli was one of the nine who perished in the crash along with his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, according to media reports.
Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. Stevens, who's coached at Hancock for 19 seasons, brought his team down to Orange Coast on Jan. 18 for a preseason game against Altobelli's Pirates, who won the state title in 2019.
It would be the final game Altobelli coached.
"It was certainly a punch in the gut when I found out he was on the helicopter," Stevens said before Monday afternoon's practice at Hancock College. "I've known John for a long time and he's a great, great person, a great coach, great husband and father. It's tragic.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't cry yesterday."
Altobelli and Bryant's daughters were on the same club basketball team and had traveled in Bryant's helicopter together previously.
"It rocked our little junior college baseball community," Stevens said of Altobelli's death. "We're all a pretty tight-knit group, many of us have been doing this for a really long time. I think we've all grown some off-field relationships with people and I think our whole 'JC' community is in a state of shock."
Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, and Christine Mauser, an assistant coach on the Mamba youth basketball team, also died in the crash, as did pilot Ara Zobayan.
The group was en route to a girls travel team basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks after departing from Orange County.
Many local youth basketball teams travel to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for tournaments as it's just a two-hour drive from Santa Maria.
Chris and Amanda Juarez, of Santa Maria, have two daughters, Aaliyah and Alexi, who have played at the Mamba Academy with their youth travel team, the Huskies.
Chris Juarez, a former Santa Maria High basketball player, actually met Kobe Bryant at one of the basketball tournaments held at the facility.
"I had a chance to shake his hand and just told him thanks for what he's doing for the youth and for the sport," Juarez said Monday. "He was very humble. He didn't want any attention on him, he wanted the attention to be on his girl's team. But I got a handshake."
Last year the Huskies, a youth program run by Dennis Simon, played in a tournament at the Mamba facility and Bryant personally invited the team to return, Juarez said.
"We lost in the third-place game but he actually invited our Huskies to come back and compete the following weekend," Juarez said. "Our girls won first place and our boys got second. So he definitely impacted the Huskies program and we can't be more grateful for that, but we're deeply saddened by the tragedy."
Though personal encounters with the former Laker superstar are rare for athletes on the Central Coast, his impact has always been visible.
Former Cabrillo High basketball star Aaron Abayari was inspired by Bryant's work ethic and became one of the top players in the area during his prep career.
"I can't stop crying," Abayari said Sunday. "He inspired so many people and they were both so young and ready to do good in the world. I can’t believe it. He was a true hero."
Santa Ynez soccer standout Nico Rocha was named Athlete of the Week on Monday and wore a Lakers sweater to the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table when he collected his award.
"A big part of me is 'Mamba Mentality,'" Rocha said of Bryant's well-known mantra. Rocha visited the Staples Center, the Lakers' home arena, for the first time Saturday. The next day, Bryant, widely credited with getting the Staples Center built, was dead.
What impression has Bryant left with Rocha?
"Every single second, every single moment and every single opportunity you get on the field, act like it's your last," he said. "Take it like it's your last. Really try to execute and perform to your best. If you're not going to do it 100 percent, why do it at all?"
