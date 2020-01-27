Central Coast hit hard by loss of Kobe Bryant, eight others in helicopter crash

Altobelli and Bryant's daughters were on the same club basketball team and had traveled in Bryant's helicopter together previously.

"It rocked our little junior college baseball community," Stevens said of Altobelli's death. "We're all a pretty tight-knit group, many of us have been doing this for a really long time. I think we've all grown some off-field relationships with people and I think our whole 'JC' community is in a state of shock."

Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, and Christine Mauser, an assistant coach on the Mamba youth basketball team, also died in the crash, as did pilot Ara Zobayan.

The group was en route to a girls travel team basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks after departing from Orange County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many local youth basketball teams travel to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for tournaments as it's just a two-hour drive from Santa Maria.

Chris and Amanda Juarez, of Santa Maria, have two daughters, Aaliyah and Alexi, who have played at the Mamba Academy with their youth travel team, the Huskies.

Chris Juarez, a former Santa Maria High basketball player, actually met Kobe Bryant at one of the basketball tournaments held at the facility.