Local residents had the opportunity to meet state Sen. Brain Dahle, the Republican nominee for Governor of California, during his Santa Maria stop of a get-out-the-vote tour, Tuesday.
Dahle, fresh off his debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, gave a three-minute speech to about 50 supporters at Engel & Gray Inc., an industrial yard on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. Dahle took pictures and talked with attendees. He encouraged locals to ask him questions.
"I am fighting for everybody that doesn't want to leave, that wants to be able to afford to live in California," said Dahle, who represents California's 1st District as a state senator.
The event took place at the Engel & Gray yard after Bob Engel, a supporter of the campaign, organized the event in about a day's notice.
Bob Engel said he felt the need to host the event because he wants "a change in leadership at the state level."
Dahle touched on some of the issues in California that he believes need to change.
“Highest taxes and highest poverty rate in the nation, crime running rampant," Dahle said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's five-year American Community Survey completed in 2020, California ranks 26th in poverty rate in the U.S.
"Twenty billion dollars spent on homelessness and we've increased homeless by 22,000 people last year," Dahle added. Calmatters, a nonpartisan state news source, reported that homelessness in the state grew by 22,500 over the past three years, with a lot of that increase caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to not have so much on the ends of the spectrum," Dahle added. "Right versus left, there's a lot of people in the middle that just want California to work and the goal here is to bring those things we disagree on and set those aside and the things we agree on, try to get something done."
Dahle talked about how most people want the same goals.
“We all want better schools, we all want crime to go away, we all want homelessness help, we all want inflation to go down," Dahle said.
Dahle will continue to travel through California and is motivating citizens to get out and vote. The election with in-person voting Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“Make your family, friends, neighbors, everybody needs to vote," he said.
Newsom, who's widely expected to cruise to reelection, received about 56% of the vote in the top-two primary, or more than 1.4 million votes in June. Dahle won the GOP nomination for governor with 346,018 votes, or 17.7%.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.