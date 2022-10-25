Local residents had the opportunity to meet state Sen. Brain Dahle, the Republican nominee for Governor of California, during his Santa Maria stop of a get-out-the-vote tour, Tuesday.

Dahle, fresh off his debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, gave a three-minute speech to about 50 supporters at Engel & Gray Inc., an industrial yard on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. Dahle took pictures and talked with attendees. He encouraged locals to ask him questions.

"I am fighting for everybody that doesn't want to leave, that wants to be able to afford to live in California," said Dahle, who represents California's 1st District as a state senator.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

