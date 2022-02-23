Santa Maria veterans group Band of Brothers is once again ready for the opening ceremony of its annual softball league.
Slated for 6 p.m. Friday at James Hagerman Softball Complex, the ceremony will include a full color guard, as well as speeches from Central Coast veterans.
"It's going to be a great time," said Steve Baird, president and founder of Band of Brothers.
Band of Brothers is a collection of veterans from all military branches, aimed at providing support and community. Besides softball, members organize a pool league at the Santa Maria Billiard Lounge and a bowling league at Rancho Bowl. Both are offered Sunday nights.
Funding for Band of Brothers is provided by ECHO Group, a nonprofit started by Baird. ECHO Group also runs Camp Flores, a home for veterans to transition away from homelessness.
The Santa Maria veterans group has been playing softball in town since 2015.
For more information about Band of Brothers, visit https://echovets.org/index.html.