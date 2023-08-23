The area around Jackie Lane in Santa Maria has reportedly been evacuated following a gas leak and explosion that destroyed a home, according to early reports.
Santa Maria Police are asking people to stay out of the area of E. Estes Drive near Hancock College.
The evacuated area does not extend to Allan Hancock College, and there is no threat to the Santa Maria campus, the college said in a statement.
Lieutenant Paul Van Meel of the Santa Maria Police Department, said it's too early to say exactly what caused the explosion at 1219 Jackie Ln., that caused a fire in the home's rubble, broke windows and shook buildings in a wide area.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the explosion.
“It's really too early to say exactly what happened because we don’t know. This is very much in progress right now but we are out there with fire. What could ultimately be a gas leak, but like I said, I'm not sure yet,” said Van Meel.
The Santa Maria Fire Department is managing the scene, and Van Meel could not confirm information about the extent of damage or injuries.
