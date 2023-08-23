The area around Jackie Lane in Santa Maria has reportedly been evacuated following a gas leak and explosion that destroyed a home, according to early reports.

Santa Maria Police are asking people to stay out of the area of E. Estes Drive near Hancock College.

The evacuated area does not extend to Allan Hancock College, and there is no threat to the Santa Maria campus, the college said in a statement.

