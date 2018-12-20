Free tax assistance for the preparation of federal and state income tax forms will be available from Feb. 1 through April 12 for low and middle income taxpayers. Although the focus is on seniors, tax payers of all ages are welcome, and they will e-ﬁle your returns for you.
You don’t need to be a member of AARP to have your taxes prepared. The Tax-Aide program is sponsored by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service.
Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will provide assistance in the completion and e-ﬁling of tax returns. All assistance is by appointment only between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.
Tax clients must bring their Social Security cards, a valid picture ID, records of any 2018 wages (W-2 forms) and all 1099 forms received which report income from such items as: interest, dividends, pensions/annuities, social security and IRAs, as well as copies of tax year 2017 Federal and State tax returns
Complex returns which entail rental property, farming or businesses which have over $25,000 of expense are beyond the scope of the program and should be taken to a professional tax preparing ﬁrm.