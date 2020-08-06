New synthetic turf installed at Santa Maria High School's football stadium6

Athletes at Santa Maria High School will, hopefully, have a new playing field to enjoy soon.
A project to replace the original synthetic surface at Santa Maria High School's Dave Boyd Field with an updated version is nearly complete.
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the FieldTurf replacement project that started last month at the Saints' football stadium.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
