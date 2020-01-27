New Space Force leader visits crew at Cavalier Air Station

CAVALIER AIR FORCE STATION (AFS), N.D. -- Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force chief of space operations, visited here, Jan. 10, for his first in-depth look at the Cavalier mission and to provide Spartan Airmen insight into the future of Space Force.

Cavalier AFS is the only isolated stateside installation in the Air Force. Located 15 miles west of the city of Cavalier, North Dakota, and 15 miles south of the Canadian border, Cavalier is home to the 10th Space Warning Squadron, which operates the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System.

During his visit Raymond visited the PARCS, the only operational ground-based phased-array radar remaining from the 1970’s era “Safeguard” anti-ballistic missile program. In addition, he made history as the first commander to put a signature on the U.S. Space Command banner inside the facility.

He toured through the community activity center and took part in a lunch hosted by Spartan Airmen and their spouses, where he was able to take time to get to talk with them and their families.