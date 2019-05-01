Several new textbooks that are being recommended for adoption in Lompoc Unified School District will be available for preview through Monday, May 13, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The books include "Illustrative Math" (for sixth grade); "California World History" (seventh grade); "California American History" (eighth grade); and "World History," "US History," "Economics," "Sociology," "Psychology" and "Magruder's Government," all for high school courses.
Adoption of the textbooks will be on the agenda of the May 14 LUSD Board of Education meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Education Center Board Room, 1301 North A St.