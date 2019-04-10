Three new textbooks that are being recommended for adoption in Lompoc Unified School District will be available for preview from Monday, April 15, through Tuesday, April 26, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The books include "Exploring the Basics of Drawing," second edition (2015); "A Guide to Drawing," eighth edition (2012); and "Principles of Food Science" (2015).
Adoption of the textbooks will be on the agenda of the May 14 LUSD Board of Education meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Education Center Board Room, 1301 North A St.