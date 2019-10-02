The Dunn School Earwigs are moving.
The athletic teams are moving into the Tri-County Athletic Association (TCAA).
Dunn baseball has been in the Coast Valley League along with Santa Maria’s Valley Christian Academy, Cambria Coast Union, Maricopa, Cuyama Valley and Shandon after several years playing a freelance schedule.
Dunn soccer has been playing in the Condor League schedule.
That all changes for the baseball team in the spring and for the soccer teams in the 2020-21 school year.
The TCAA is a twelve-team association split into two leagues; the Tri-Valley League and the Frontier League.
Schools in the TCAA include Cate, La Reina, Laguna Blanca, Providence, Santa Clara, Thacher, Villanova Prep, Bishop Diego, Foothill Tech, Grace Brethren and St. Bonaventure.
Dunn baseball team will play this spring in the Tri-Valley League.
The rest of Dunn’s teams will play in the TCAA starting in the 2020-21 school year.
It is not known as this time whether they will be placed in the Tri-Valley or Frontier League.
“We are excited to move our athletic program into such a competitive league. We have been a long-time member of the Condor League, but we feel that the TCAA is a better fit for Dunn athletics today,” Dunn Athletic Director Tim Weir said in an e-mail sent to Lee Central Coast Newspapers.
Dunn is also making some changes to its coaching staff.
Weir believes that the Dunn student-athletes will benefit greatly from the new coaches.
“We are looking for coaches that will embrace the core values of our school,” said Weir. “We are also bringing back Track and Field. It makes perfect sense based on the student-athletes we currently have at Dunn. Track and Field is a natural fit for many of our athletes as they come out of their winter sports.”
While track and field coaches haven’t been announced, Weir says there will be several new, but familiar faces coaching baseball and boys and girls soccer.
Baseball: Glen Evans
Evans has been a Dunn assistant coach under David Lawrence for the past five seasons. This year he takes over as the head coach as Lawrence moves into the role of assistant.
Over his 29-year coaching career, Evans coached 10 players who have gone on to play Major League Baseball, including 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper. Fifty of his players have moved up to play at the collegiate level.
Boys Soccer: Ivan Becerra
Becerra played college soccer for UCSB.
In 2004 he was a member of the team that competed in the NCAA College Cup Final.
After UCSB he played professionally from 2005-2010.
Becerra coached with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club from 2011-2018 and has directed summer camps with One Soccer School for over a decade.
In 2016, Becerra launched a local soccer academy, IB1ON1, which focuses on fundamental skill development for youth players.
He holds a Class C license from USA Soccer and is the strength and conditioning coach at Dunn during the fall.
Former Dunn varsity soccer coach Mark Geriak, a former CIF Coach of the Year and Head Coach of two of Dunn’s CIF Championship teams (2015, 2017), will be assisting Becerra.
Girls Soccer: Freddy Randall
Last season, Randall served as an assistant coach on Dunn’s Condor League championship team, and this season he will take on the Head coaching responsibilities.
A native of Boston, Randall attended Buckingham Browne and Nichols School. He played for the Massachusetts State Olympic Youth Development team and the Massachusetts Premier Soccer Club (MPS).
At the collegiate level, Randall played for Colby College, where he was named to multiple All-Academic teams for the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).
Randall fulfills several key roles at Dunn.
He is also the Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Outdoor Education.
Girls Soccer: Fifi Baiden
Fifi Baiden, a native of Ghana, joined Dunn in 2007 from the Right to Dream Academy and will be and assistant coach for the girls soccer program.
After graduating from Dunn, he played collegiately for UCSB.
Drafted by the Columbus Crew in 2014, his professional career was cut short due to injury.
He returned to Santa Barbara and has been a coach for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club for the past five years.
Besides coaching, Baiden oversees his Fifi Soccer Foundation, which supports academics and athletics in Ghana.
He recently authored a book, The Hope You Can Have, and is pursuing a Master’s degree from Pepperdine University in Social Entrepreneurship and Change.