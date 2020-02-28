You are the owner of this article.
New lamppost banners adorn streets in downtown Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District, has designed and hung new lamppost banners welcoming visitors to the city. 

The banners are located in downtown Santa Maria at Broadway and Main streets and Stowell and Betteravia roads. 

Along with welcoming greetings, the banners feature art that references the region's wineries, agriculture and tourist attractions.

“We’re excited to have these new banners to help welcome guests to our region,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau. “We hope these will echo the Santa Maria Valley’s welcoming atmosphere to greet people coming to Santa Maria from Highway 101.”

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

