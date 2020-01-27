2nd Space Operations Squadron sets SVN-74 healthy and active

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 2nd Space Operations Squadron set Satellite Vehicle Number-74 as healthy and active to users on the 2nd SOPS operations floor Monday.

Setting SVN-74 healthy and active means the satellite will be available for use by military and civilian GPS users around the world as part of the constellation currently maintained by the squadron. This makes the satellite the first iteration in the GPS III family to join the active constellation following its launch Dec. 23, 2018.

Capt. Ryan Thompson, 2nd SOPS assistant director of sustainement, said various training modules and upgrades were instrumental in making the satellite operational.

“In order to operate GPS III, we first had to install Architecture Evolution Plan 8.0,” he said. “This allowed our squadron to control the new satellite without a next generation operational control system. The 2nd SOPS training and evaluations flight was able to expeditiously give our operators top-up training that allowed them to become comfortable with the new satellite.”

The GPS III vehicle family provides new capabilities vital to ensuring the fidelity of the constellation and signal in the contested, degraded and operationally limited environments.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up