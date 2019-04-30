The Lompoc Ministerial Association will hold its National Day of Prayer event from noon to about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Civic Center Plaza Courtyard, between City Hall and the Lompoc Police Department at 100 Civic Center Plaza.
The event is free and open to the community. It will include several local spiritual leaders who will offer prayers for the country, state, county, city and various other topics, as well as group singing of religious patriotic songs and small group prayers.
For more information, call 805-735-2976 or email ayrm@earthlink.net.