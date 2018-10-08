Artists Jason Coleman and Meagan Taylor will pay tribute to their country music icon relatives -- Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins -- as “Nashville Legacy” in the Lompoc Concert Association’s next show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
Single tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Cramer and Atkins were two of the biggest names in country music, and are considered legends at their instruments. Cramer’s “slip-note” style was an integral part of many country, rock, and pop songs in the 1950s and '60s, and Atkins’ innovative “thumb-and-two-finger” style brought him great success as a guitarist. Atkins also is regarded as one of the most prolific record producers of all time.
Although the artists both died from cancer — Cramer in 1997 and Atkins in 2001 — their “Nashville Legacy” lives on through their grandchildren: Cramer’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Atkins’ niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor.
The accomplished musicians will celebrate their rich musical heritage and honor their late relatives in a unique concert that is slated to feature hits made famous by Cramer and Atkins, as well as other songs that turned Nashville into “Music City, USA.”
The concert is part of the Lompoc Concert Association’s 2018-19 season and is also being presented by Live On Stage Inc.
For more information, call 805-737-1809 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.