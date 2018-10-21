Singer Naomi Merer will be the featured soloist at the next Lompoc Music Association concert, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.
Tickets at the door will be $20 for general admission and $6 for students. People with season tickets will also be admitted.
Merer, a soprano, is slated to perform songs written by several different composers. The music will tell the story of Mary, Queen of Scots, also known as Mary Stuart. Merer will be accompanied by pianist Asher Severini.
Among the songs Merer has selected for the concert are Joachim Raff’s “Maria Stuart, Opus 172, Book 1 and Book 2;” Robert Schumann’s “Gedichte der Konigin Maria Stuart;” Carl Loewe’s “Gesang der Konigin Maria Stuart auf den Tod Franz II;” Edward Elgar’s “Queen Mary’s Song;” and Gaetano Donizetti’s “Ah! Se un giorno.”
Merer is currently an MM/DMA candidate in voice performance at the University of California, Santa Barbara, attending on a full scholarship with a teaching assistantship stipend. At UCSB, Merer maintains a voice studio, gives small master classes, and coaches diction.
In addition to her academic work, she has sung with the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra, the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra, Opera Santa Barbara, and Northwestern University’s musical theatre productions of “The Threepenny Opera” and “The Wedding Singer.” She has also performed internationally, including at the Prague Summer Nights Music Festival and at the Amalfi Coast Music and Arts Festival.
Severini, who will be providing piano accompaniment, has been called a "performer of relentless intensity" by the Boston Musical Intelligencer. He is currently a doctoral candidate in collaborative piano at UCSB.