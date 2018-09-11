WE’RE BACK!
Yes, bowling friends, the winter season has started at the Surf.
Wonderful, wonderful!
The past month seemed like three years but it is now behind us.
There is a minor problem however, your humble columnist has to have some surgery in the next month so there may be a week or two with no Mutterings. I will try to keep you posted as to the off weeks and do my darndest to not have any at all.
Now, the good news: bowling during the week of September 4.
Man-o-man, it was great although the new lane machine drove some bowlers up the wall. They will recover.
Scores were low except for those bowlers who adjusted properly (move inside). Again, the bowlers will recover. Now onto the scores ...
Tuesday Hits N Mrs.
One 4-0 team winner, Team 9 led by Christine Jeszeck and her dandy 167/429 series.
Susan Meile was high for the week with a nifty 177/452 set. Jennie Limas rolled a nice 154/435 set, Glory Garcia a fair 158/430 and Jill O’Guin a fair 145/406 series.
Mary Hall and Rosie Vasques rolled 400 series to anchor the weekly honors list.
Tuesday Independent
Congratulations to Bob Corser.
He rolled the only 600 series in the entire house for week 1, a terrific 253/607. Way to fire big fellow!
There were no 4-0 team winners for the week and scores were somewhat low. However, Jeffrey Benda rolled a whopping 232/585, Brad Metcalf a powerful 225/569 and George Matzie a sparkling 225/569.
Ruben Uballe rolled a jewel of a series, games of 184, 180 and 185 for a wonderful 549 series.
Gloria Salgado anchored the weekly honors list with her delightful 192/548 series.
Wednesday Morning Ladies
One 4-0 team winner for the first week: the 24T with Shirley Dunaetz rolling a nifty 112/297 and Ann Rowell a dandy 93/246.
Judy Lougen was the top shooter for the week rolling a sparkling 162/465 series. Cindy Clayton broke a four with her 147/404 and Doc Hollister came ever so close to her four with a nifty 143/395 series.
Valerie Ross anchored the weekly honors list with her delightful 145/372 series.
Grey Panthers
Wow!
Three 4-0 team winners on week 1: Teams 1, 6, and 12. Way to fire old timers.
Scores were somewhat low for the first week as bowlers adjusted to the new oil patterns.
Five found a line, however.
Julio Reyes rolled a 193/562 set, Lynn Bond a 226/560 series and The Deadly One a very nice 206/544 set.
Sam Loresco rolled a respectable 172/521, Larry Craig an up and down 192/503 and Don Lown anchored the weekly honors list with his peaceful 176/498 series.
Dear Readers
Welcome back!
We will now have 30 weeks of titillating bowling news to read about. And you will have four more leagues to read about next week and the scores will only get better as bowlers adjust to the new lane conditions.
Until next week, love and friendship, always!