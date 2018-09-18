Yes indeed, faithful readers, the Surf has a full house of leagues and bowlers for the 2018-19 winter season!
Seven leagues compete each week along with 252 bowlers. A new lane machine has slowed scoring for the first couple of weeks but the bowlers will overcome this obstacle and scores will return to their lofty heights soon.
To give you an idea of what the lane machine has done, there were only 36 scores of 200 or better during the week of Sept. 10. But, have no fear, readers, that number will change in short order. Now to the scoring for Week 2 of the winter season:
Tuesday Hits & Mrs.
Mary Hall rolled a terrific 167/482 series on Week 2 to lead the league in scoring. Two teams won all four team points: The Lunch Bunch and Dots Dashes.
Christine Jeszeck rolled a decent 179/447 series for the week, Susan Meile a nifty 167/429, and Rosie Vasques a dandy 15t4/409.
Karin Keys anchored the weekly honors list with her above average 147/404 series.
Tuesday Independent
Wow! Half of the league teams went 4—0 on Week 2.
Bob Corser led the league in scoring again with a respectable 234/579 series. Rick Brown rolled a decent 218/537 series. Brad Metcalf stroked a fair 211/530 set and Hank Dederding scored a very nice 193/528 series.
George Matzie rolled a 188/518 series, Bill R. Brooks a 199/517 set, and Jose Alcantara a 187/516 series.
Julio Reyes anchored the weekly honors list with his nifty 203/540 series.
Oh, Team Captains, how about a name for your team!
Wednesday Morning Ladies
Four teams went 4-0 on week 2: Misfits, 24T, 3 BRITS, and One-Ders.
Thank you, team captains, for naming your teams!
Cindy Clayton was high shooter for the week by a solid three sticks. She shot a 163/414 set to Judy Lougen’s 149/411 series. Irene Soderquist rolled a 140/402 series and Brenda Zura three consistent beauties of 75, 80, and 84 for a 239 series.
Sylvia Manweiler anchored the weekly honors list with her 319 series of three consistent games of 110, 104, and 105.
Grey Panthers
Two 600 series and Sir Richard’s 406 set highlighted Week 2 of league competition.
The sixes were rolled by Jerry Furnari (225/615) and Larry Craig (247/600).
Congratulations, super shooters!
Two teams went 4-0 for the week: Team 4 and Team 13.
Oh, team captains, how about some team names, please?
Lynn Bond came ever so close to his six rolling a 241/590 series. JR Alhambra rolled a 195/555, Terrell Day a 199/537, and Allen Barrett a 202/528.
Christine Jeszeck crushed the pins on lanes 3-4 for a nifty 182/516 series. Don Lown had three 160-plus games of 164, 162, and 169 for a very nice 495 series and Jim Schneider rolled three consistent beauties of 126, 138, and 138 for a 412 series.
Doc Hollister anchored the weekly honors list with her very nice 141/408 series.
Classic Commercial
Pat Terek rolled the high series for the winter season, a sparkling 269/656 jewel.
Way to fire, big fellow!
Three teams won all eight team points on week 1: The Motley Crew, Nothing, and Team 9.
Scores for the night were great! Justin LeCavalier rolled a terrific 233/603, Kyle Bailey an awesome trio of 190-plus games of 197, 195, and 199 for a 591 total, and Justin Bailey stroked a 220/579 series.
Jeremy Jenkins rolled a 210/561 set and Gary Gordon anchored the weekly honors list with his dandy 230/563 series.
Thursday Intraumurals
COMM ROCKS led the league on week 1 with an 8-0 victory. Erick Ramey led the team to its victory with a terrific 206/587 series.
In other league action, Shaun Gardner rolled a decent 213/572, Howard Gould a nifty 203/544, and Vernon Smith a great 187/528 series.
Colby Cone rolled a decent 216/521, Mike Pistulka an okay 205/520, and John Rocksvold anchored the weekly honors list with his fair 201/518 series.
Friday Mixed Nuts
The Mixed Nuts got off to a salty start on week 1 with some tasty scores and two teams winning all eight team points: Split Chops and Momma’s & Pappa.
In league action, Rudy Rodriguez rolled the week’s high series, a blistering 246/621. Richard Ramirez rolled a nifty pair of 198 games and a 583 series. Mike Brooks stroked a nice 227/577 set, and Michael Cummins a very nice 208/588 series.
Liza Rodriguez and Jeff Kase stroked 525 series, Jared Alhambra a 184/514, and Andy Greenaway introduced himself to the league with a decent 198/500 series.
Two young ladies rolled beautiful series: Melissa Gould stroked games of 133, 134, and 124 for a 391 series (her average is 130), and Loni Johnston rolled a terrific trio of 70s: 77, 71, and 74 for a 222 series.
Dear readers
What a week! Thank you, bowlers! Until next week y’all take care. Love and friendship, always!