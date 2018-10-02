Bumatay and Vargas Jewelers faced each other on week 3 of the Classic Commercial league.
Vargas won the match six points to two. Bill R. Brooks led the Vargas polishers with a 201/501 series. Teammates Danny Oliveira (215/461), Michael Maglinte (188/457), and Frank Martinez (168/452) were instrumental in the win.
The Bumatay goldsmiths had three players with 500 series and Rebecca Getzen with three consistent beauties of 137, 147, and 135 for a 419 series. Eric Getzen was Bumatay’s top shooter with a 198/521 set. Terrell Day (191/519) and Howard Gould (187/508) added to Bumatay’s total pinfall. Now for the week’s scoring for the other leagues:
Draft League
Three teams went 14-6 on week 2. Team 3 was the high scorer for the week with a 1,526 pinfall. Samantha Gardner led the team in scoring with a fantastic 222/787 series. Her teammate, Daren Childers, added a 221/739 to the winning pinfall.
In other league action, Eric Ramey rolled a 234/734 set, Rick Meneley a 198/714 series, and Pat Smart a 191/651 set.
Tuesday Hits & Mrs.
There were four 4-0 team winners on week 4: The Lunch Bunch, Woo Hoo, Almost, and the Pen Pushers.
Mary Hall led the league in scoring with a 174/474 series. Christine Jeszeck rolled a decent 1412/452 series, Judy Lougen a 154/420 set, and Sally Melatti an okay 151/407 series.
Doc Hollister rolled two 133 games and a 405 set while Frances Langley eased over the four mark with her 140/401 series. Karin Keys rolled a fantastic stepladder series with one game out of sequence. She stroked games of 143, 145, and 144 for a nifty 432 series to anchor the weekly honors list.
Tuesday Independent
There were no 4-0 team winners on week 4. Six teams did finish with 3-1 victories.
Bob Corser continued to punish the pins, this time rolling a decent 233/582 series. Brad Metcalf rolled a nifty 213/572, Julio Reyes a 200/562, and Joseph Ramiro a 204/547. Rick Brown rolled a 191/543, Ruben Uballe a 221/542, and Gloria Salgado a 198/536.
Roy Taatjes rolled a 187/528, Jeff Hillery a 180/504, and Joe Bousquet anchored the honors list with his just over the five mark, a 170/501 series.
Wednesday Morning Ladies
Scores were a little slow for week 4 but the fun and competition was at its usual high.
Irene Soderquist (159/399) and Sylvia Manweiler (143/370) led the 3 BRITS to the only weeks 4-0 team winner. Judy Lougen rolled a 135/388 series in league action and Genèva Smith stroked a 146/439 set.
Shirley Dunaetz toppled 123/347 pins, Lori Cruddas hit two 117 games for a 346 series and Doc Hollister anchored the weekly honors list with her 120/340 series.
Grey Panthers
Teams 2 and 14 won all four team points on week 4!
The Deadly One led the league in scoring with a terrific 215/592 series. Sam Loresco unleashed a quality 225/582 series, Jerry Furnari stroked a decent 192/547 series, Terrell Day an okay 203/532 set, and George Matzie a nifty 213/530 series. JR Alhambra rolled a 189/514 series, Lee McClatchey a 191/509 set, while Don Lown had his first winter season five, an okay 225/509 series. Roy Taatjes and Allen Barrett rolled twin 492 sets, Julio Reyes a 182/477, and Tom Wenn a 174/470.
Judy Lougen stroked a respectable 214/458 set, Terence Woo a decent 162/457 series and Melva McClatchy anchored the weekly honors list with her delightful 214 game.
Classic Commercial
Welcome back Motley Crew to the 8-0 team winners circle and to Jocelyn Carl for her first really good series of the winter, a 204/580 set.
Teammate Jeremy Jenkins had another six (223/603) and was joined by teammate Ruben Uballe (212/605).
Dad – Jim Jenkins – added his three consistent beauties to the winning pinfall.
The most watched match of the evening was Vargas beating Bumatay but there were other exciting matches for the evening. Bill D. Brooks rolled a nifty 215/611 series, Kyle Bailey a 238/587 set, and Larry Marshall a 200/580 series.
Shaun Gardner also rolled a 580 series while Pat Terek rolled a 221/578 set and Ray Feeley anchored the weekly honors list with his three consistent beauties of 163, 161, and 167 for a 491 series.
Thursday Intramurals
The Deadly One led the week 3 bowlers with a super 233/623 series. Way to fire, big fellow!
Two teams won all eight team points: CONS #1 and SPLIT HAPPENS. Eddie Caldwell came ever so close to his six rolling a great 223/598 series.
Mike Pistulka rolled a nifty 212/584 set, Shaun Gardner a dandy 203/576 series, and Erick Ramey a neat 241/562 set.
Craig Rispoli rolled a 201/556, Mark Rosone a 232/548, and Chuck Porter three 170 plus games for a 516 series. Channing Levig anchored the weekly honors list with a delightful 200/501 series.
Friday Mixed Nuts
Terrell Day led Bumatay to an 8-0 victory on week 3 with a terrific 227/626 series.
In other league action: Bill D. Brooks rolled a fantastic 275/625 series, Ray Burke was one stick better (242/626), and Rudy Rodriguez stroked three nifty deuces of 201, 211, and 202 for a thrilling 614 series.
JR Alhambra rolled a 211/595 set, Jared Alhambra a 210/585 series, and Jeff Kase a 206/570 series. Mike Brooks anchored the weekly honors list with his nifty 216/556 series.
Dear Readers
One more week and your humble one will take a couple of weeks off for surgery. Keep your fingers crossed and hope it is no more than that.
Until next week, love and friendship, always!