Bowling in the week 5 Intramurals League, Bob Corser rolled a 740 masterpiece on games of 237, 229, and 279. A stubborn ten pin prevented him from rolling a perfect 300 third game. Bob, as most readers know, is one of the high average bowlers at the Surf. He is a consistent deuce shooter and is currently averaging a cool 203. Hats off to Bob for his great series!
Now for the rest of the leagues:
Youth League
Three teams won all four team points on week 4: Teams 1, 2, and 4. Jacob Brown was the top scorer for the week with a sterling 193/516 series. Two shooters rolled great 451 series: Kylianne Mcguire and Andes Fernandez. Cyrus Nasr rolled a couple of 148 games and a neat 429 series. Adam Fernandez rolled a nifty 145/388 set, Michael Lattus a dandy 132/352 series and Richard Fernandez anchored the weekly honors list with his neat 130/352 series.
Tuesday Hits & Mrs.
Woo Hoo won all four on week 6 and Glory Garcia unleashed a torrid 178/506 series. Judy Lougen smashed a great 176/452 set and Christine Jeszeck a nifty 152/448 series. Susan Batastini rolled a nice 163/438 series, Dorothy Avila and Gracie Pauley twin 406 sets, and Karin Keys an okay 150/404 series. Mary Hall anchored the weekly honors list with her okay 161/399 series.
Tuesday Independent
Three team 4-0 winners on week 6 and a sparkling six by Brad Metcalf (237/618). Bob Corser punched out a 200/561 series, Jerry Furnari a 193/542 set, and Jose Alcantara a 188/541 series. Chester Nelson rolled a neat 189/540 series, George Matzie a dandy 193/519 set, Joseph Ramiro and Jeffrey Benda 511 series.
Jeff Hillery rolled a 186/508 set, Bill R. Brooks a 191/506 series, and Don Lown a nifty 182/498 series. Reggie Burch rolled an okay 168/482 series and Sandi Odem anchored the weekly honors list with her delightful 178/459 series.
Wednesday Morning Ladies
There were no 4-0 team winners on week 6. Two teams won three of four: 24T and Gutter Snipes. Scoring was a tad on the low side for the week but hey, none of the young ladies is trying out for the pros.
Cindy Clayton was high for the week with her 147/428 set. Judy Lougen rolled three nifty 130 plus games for a 398 series, Geneva Smith rolled a 138/392 set, and Doc Hollister a 140/344 set. Nita Phenicie anchored the weekly honors list with her 125/342 series.
Grey Panthers
Teams 3 and 4 won all four team points on week 6!
Don Lown was the top shooter for the week with an amazing 207/566 series. We will have to submit him for a special award!
Roy Taatjes rolled a nifty 194/540 series, Terrell Day a blazing 203/536 set, and Sam Loresco a very nice 210/531 series.
Jerry Furnari rolled a solid 191/528, Lee McClatchey a decent 187/516, and Lynn Bond an okay 204/511.
Jim Schneider rolled a great 203/482 series, Debbie Wenn a delightful 162/454 series, and George Lucaric a nifty 171/452 set.
Linda Woo anchored the weekly honors list with her very nice 160/442 series.
Classic Commercial
Team Bud and WOBH won all eight on week 5.
Shane Marshall was the second 700 shooter for this winter season rolling a marvelous 727 series on games of 279, 215, and 233.
Nice set. Shane! That will help your deuce average!
Scores were terrific for the week. Jeremy Jenkins rolled three outstanding deuces for a great 641 series. Terrell Day rolled a terrific 234/628 set, Bill D, Brooks a sizzling 234/617 series, and Pat Terek a powerful 253/608 set.
Scott Lisko just missed his six rolling a 245/599 series while Shaun Gardner rolled a 209/585 set and Justin LeCavalier a 204/566 series.
Ken Bailey rolled a 192/546 set, Bill R. Brooks a 193/542 series, and Eric Getzen a 191/527 set. Bud Covait anchored the weekly honors list with his 189/547 series and Chris Gidden joined him on the honors list with his very nice 118/330 series.
Thursday Intramurals
CONS #1 and Team 12 won all eight on week 5. Erick Ramey led the shooters with an awesome 247/653 series.
Shaun Gardner rolled a 255/612 set, Barry Stringer a pair of 200 games and a 211 for a great 611 series. Howard Gould rolled a 215/575 set, Eddie Caldwell and Colby Cone twin 561 series, and Mike Pistulka a 198/552 series.
Joshua Palmanteer rolled a 209/551 set, Steve Jostes a 221/546 series, and Mark Rosone a 217/543 set. Nicholas Bali rolled a 193/500 series, David L. Smith a 181/481 series, and Adrian McLendon a nifty 152/423 set.
Bob Corser anchored the weekly honors list with his fabulous 279/740 series.
Friday Mixed Nuts
Bumatay, So What, and Team 3 went 8-0 on week 5. Scores were decent for the week.
Michael Cummins was the top shooter with his 265/661 series. Jared Alhambra rolled a nifty 224/593, Rudy Rodriguez a 225/582, and Bill D. Brooks a 217/575 set. Jeff Kase rolled a terrific 212/574 series, Liza Rodriguez a delightful 214/563 series, and Terrell Day a crushing 203/555 set. Mike Brooks rolled three 180 games for a sterling 550 series, and Eric Getzen anchored the weekly honors list with his dandy 211/528 series.
Dear Readers
As of Tuesday morning, Karl Corser was in the hospital after an issue came up following his valve replacement operation last week. Keep him in your thoughts and we at the Lompoc Record and surely everyone in the Lompoc Valley, hope he's back on his feet and ready for the remainder of the winter season soon!
As Karl would say: Take care, love and friendship, always!