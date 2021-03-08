EUGENE, Ore. – Playing its final match of a three-match weekend on the road, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team fell to No. 41 Oregon 0-4 Sunday in Eugene.
The Ducks (10-2) took the doubles point over the Mustangs (4-7) after wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the lineup.
In singles, Cal Poly battled as redshirt freshman Joe Leather won the first set of his match at the No. 4 spot 7-6 (14-12) and was winning the second set 5-4 at the time the match was called when Oregon got its fourth point.
Also winning a set was redshirt junior Alex Stater at the No. 1 spot. After dropping the first set 1-6, he battled back to take the second 6-4 to force a third set but was also called off during it when Oregon got its fourth point.
After having played 10 of its first 11 matches of the season away from San Luis Obispo, the Mustangs will now enjoy a five-match homestand at Mustang Tennis Complex beginning next weekend when they host Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and Gonzaga on Sunday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications