Motley Fool

2 California schools named after George Washington, Thomas Jefferson to be renamed in response to BLM push
Two San Francisco Bay Area schools named for founding fathers who were slaveholders will get new names following a push by Black Lives Matter activists, according to a newspaper report.
A man was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle head-on collision that killed one and injured another on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Maria Elks Recreation has introduced this year’s five Elks Rodeo queen candidates as they prepare for the delayed 77th annual Elks Rodeo…
The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks unveiled an inclusive playground at Preisker Park on Wednesday, designed with equipment tha…
Santa Barbara County officials are deeply concerned about the county's rising rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the last week, …
Hispanics, Latinos and agricultural workers make up a disproportionate number of the COVID-19 cases in the Santa Maria area, where the number …
Beas will be guiding a cohort of six young women who will all begin their studies at Hancock College this summer.
A Lompoc woman reached a deal with prosecutors Thursday to plead guilty to a reduced felony manslaughter charge in connection to the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.
A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria was killed instantly and a small fire was ignited Thursday when his cycle collided head-on with a vehicle while rounding a curve on Foxen Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.