Motley Fool

It is with great sadness that the Family of Malachi (Michael) A. Chavez, announce his passing on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A 39-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set several fires in the northeast area of the city during the …
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador exigirá pruebas de COVID-19 a todos los pasajeros que quieran ingresar al país cuando el aeropuerto internacio…
Mary Manriquez Baca, 84 passed away on September 6th,2020, Surrounded by her loved ones at home. Mary was born on February 29th, 1936, In the …
The Santa Maria City Council will not implement grand jury recommendations related to tracking and mitigating juvenile gang activity, citing b…
Emily Diane Pritchett, , 36, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away September 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…
Fire crews on Monday stopped the progress of an 18-acre vegetation fire between highways 1 and 135 on Vandenberg Air Force Base property that …
Royce Lewellen, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge, cofounder of Lucas and Lewellen Vineyards, and community leader, died on September …
Two more private schools in the Santa Maria Valley will bring elementary students back for in-person learning over the next week, after receiv…