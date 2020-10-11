Motley Fool
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, 38 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for…
In preparation for the fall holidays, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released new guidance on Friday regarding best practices for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Barrueta, of Santa Maria, was identified by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials on Monday as the possible victim of a drowning at Lake Nacimiento on Sunday.
SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador exigirá pruebas de COVID-19 a todos los pasajeros que quieran ingresar al país cuando el aeropuerto internacio…
For the curious, Tammy passed away from pneumonia, and sadly, she was alone. Which is how she chose to live her life.
Beloved Jessica passed away at home in Orcutt on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 41 years. She is survived by her mother Julie Anne Weakley, h…
Virgie M. Hawkins, 81, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020. Virgie was born on Dec. 7, 1938 in Myrtle, AR to Charley and Ruby Evans. In 1939, Charley …
Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Guadalupe on Friday, according to a spokeswoman.
Daniel E. Deleon, Jr., 42, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…