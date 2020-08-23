Motley Fool
- Updated
A male suspect wearing body armor was killed Friday after shots were reportedly fired at a Nipomo gas station, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesman.
- Updated
At least 50 workers were sickened and five were hospitalized Saturday as a result of a toxic gas that formed after two cleaning chemicals were inadvertently mixed inside a facility near Blosser and Stowell roads, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokesman.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
Santa Maria has set new record high temperatures for five days in a row, an unusual run for any location in California, according to meteorolo…
- Updated
- Updated
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday intercepted a panga boat carrying more than a ton and a half of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of 33 in a smuggling operation at a beach along the South Coast, according a spokeswoman.
- Updated
Fire crews spent Saturday battling multiple vegetation fired sparked by a lightning storm that swept over the Central Coast, which prompted residents to flood dispatchers with hundreds of calls of strikes across numerous locations, according to fire officials.
- Updated
Customers were evacuated Monday from the Walmart garden center on South Bradley Road following a report of a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by Santa Maria Fire personnel.
- Updated
As Santa Barbara County navigates the COVID-19 pandemic amid continued closures and caseloads at local hospitals, doctors and infectious disea…