Motley Fool

For the first time in department history, Santa Maria Police used a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle, to seek out a suspect hiding in the riverbed over the weekend.
Indoor operations that include places of worship, salons, gyms and nonessential offices in Santa Barbara County were ordered to remain closed until 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in a health order issued Wednesday by the county's Public Health Department.
Santa Maria resident admits to poisoning city tree with weed killer; officials continue investigation
A Santa Maria resident has admitted to poisoning a tree with weed killer on West Taft Street, according to Recreation and Parks officials, who…
Though it's been 3 1/2 years since his passing, there are still signs of Ryan Teixeira's life all over the Central Coast.
An additional 139 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the Aug. 8-9 weekend in Santa Barbara County, but Monday's case count was not confirmed by the county Public Health Department.
The people have spoken: Nipomo's Nick Kimball voted Player of the Decade after edging Mike McCoy in wild finale
That winner is Nick Kimball. The former Nipomo High standout has been voted the Player of the Decade.
A Nipomo man and woman were arrested in Arroyo Grande Monday following after a nearly two-month investigation into weapons and narcotics violations, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesman.
The teenager killed in Friday night's shooting was identified as 16-year-old Pablo Sixto, who was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North E Street in Lompoc, according to police.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 in July, but recovered, was found dead inside his cell on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman.