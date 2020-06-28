Motley Fool
The Kirkland’s store at the Enos Ranch retail development on East Betteravia Road is closing.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on drugs and firearms violations when members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement T…
Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.
After navigating months of distance learning due to COVID-19, local public school districts will look to the state as officials consider optio…
A former inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against a sheriff's employee accused of sexually abusing her while she was incarcerated in 2018.
Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunda…
A man who was shot by Santa Maria Police near the Boomers! miniature golf and arcade on Sunday "brandished" a replica pistol at an officer, according to Chief Phil Hansen.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday evening, both in Santa Maria, with one being among the general population and the other a resident at Country Oaks Care Center.
On Hobby Lobby's opening day in Santa Maria, people could be seen leaving the arts and crafts chain store on South Bradley Road with bags cram…
Man with handgun shot by Santa Maria police officer near miniature golf course; investigation underway
A man who allegedly waved a handgun in front of bystanders at Boomers! miniature golf course was shot by police Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into the shooting now is underway.