Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigates video showing altercation at Trump parade in Santa Maria
- Updated
A video posted to social media that appears to show a physical altercation between two men during a political rally in Santa Maria on Sunday i…
- Updated
San Luis Obispo County is likely to regress to the state's most-restrictive purple tier due to a surge of COVID-19 cases since the beginning o…
- Updated
A new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is now serving up the franchise’s full menu in the Crossroads at Santa Maria after opening its doors last week.
- Updated
After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt has grown to 11, with school leaders planning to resume on-campus learning for all students Tuesday.
- Updated
Two men were injured in separate but apparently unrelated shootings that took place less than an hour apart Sunday in Santa Maria, according to police officials.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing restrictions against gatherings and urging…
- Updated
Santa Maria Police are again seeking the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection to numerous liquor store robberies over the past several months.
- Updated
As shoppers return to the Santa Maria Town Center to get a head start on their holiday purchases, a new business will be waiting to attract fa…
- Updated
Two years after the Santa Maria Joint-Union School District first turned dirt on its $20 million agriculture and technical education center, c…
- Updated
In 1868, Nancy Stubblefield homesteaded 160 acres of land which included what is now the 1¾ acre cemetery known as the Pine Grove Cemetery, located almost to the South end of Bradley Road, just a bit north of Stubblefield. Her son, Absalom, homesteaded on 160 acres south of her property.