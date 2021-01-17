Motley Fool
Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant, a longtime Santa Ynez Valley landmark known for serving its famous split-pea soup, has been listed for $4.7 million by Radius Commercial Real Estate of Santa Barbara.
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high…
A Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a vehicle pursuit from Paso Robles to Santa Maria in a stolen landscaping truck towing a trailer.
There's no questioning Jeff McNeil's greatness as an athlete during his days at Nipomo High School.
When unemployment ran out in December and after learning the business had enough cash to last only until January, Rancho Bowl co-owner Ashlee Carranza made the decision to reopen Tuesday despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Mary Regalado, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. Mary was born in Plainview, Texas. She was a loving wife to Gilbert Regalado…
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Nipomo man and an Arroyo Grande woman were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting death that occurred in Grants Pass, Oregon Tuesday, according to police.