Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: 11 p.m. - Highway 101 is open in both directions after the California Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect believed to have shot at mu…
- Updated
A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a firearm after allegedly shooting at passing motorists along Highway 101 in Santa Maria, prompting police to close a portion of the freeway and divert traffic through the city for several hours.
Driver critically injured in hit-and-run collision near Betteravia and Brown roads; another driver arrested
- Updated
One driver was critically injured while another driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a hit-and-run collision Monday near the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads west of Santa Maria.
- Updated
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 4, the 309th day of 2020. There are 57 days left in the year.
- Updated
A male driver was killed in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos Thursday.
Lompoc Police last week arrested a man who allegedly robbed Walmart with a BB gun and are also investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on North H Street on Sunday.
Chuck Miller passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. Chuck was a devoted and loving husband of 28 years to his wife, Angeli…
- Updated
A four-way race for the Santa Maria City Council District 1 seat saw challenger Carlos Escobedo in the lead Tuesday night in the first round of unofficial results, garnering 1,367 votes for 43.58% of ballots counted with three of seven precincts reporting.
- Updated
Boarded-up storefronts. Private security guards. Canceled vacation days. Twelve-hour shifts. Across California, merchants are covering their doors and windows with plywood as police agencies promise a beefed-up presence on the street amid worries about the potential for demonstrations and violent responses to the general election.