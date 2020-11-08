You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motley Fool

Motley Fool

Download PDF Motley Fool
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
California police, merchants prepare for Election Day unrest
Business

California police, merchants prepare for Election Day unrest

  • Updated

Boarded-up storefronts. Private security guards. Canceled vacation days. Twelve-hour shifts. Across California, merchants are covering their doors and windows with plywood as police agencies promise a beefed-up presence on the street amid worries about the potential for demonstrations and violent responses to the general election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News