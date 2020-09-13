Motley Fool
In protest of statewide school closures and widespread distance learning, residents rallied Tuesday outside the Crossroads at Santa Maria, cal…
After baking in record-setting heat over Labor Day weekend, northern Santa Barbara County residents awoke Tuesday to a dusting of ash particle…
Private schools in the Santa Maria Valley are starting to get the green light for modified in-person learning, with Pacific Christian School p…
honda, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Her husband and son were by her …
Sandy was born September 14, 1942, the first child of M.S. (Si) Openshaw and Veneda Openshaw at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria. She died of P…
In his second run to be Santa Maria mayor, former Santa Maria-Bonita district employee Will Smith is standing by his goals from the 2016 campaign — beautification of the city, reducing homelessness and crime, and supporting small businesses.
They both started boxing when they were 8 years old. One of the first times they appeared in this newspaper, was in July of 2007. Jose was 11 and Carlos, then going by the given spelling of his first name, was 10. They both attended Liberty Elementary. Karlos had just won his age group in the 65-pound weight class at the Desert Showdown in Coachella. Jose took first place in his 11-12-year-old age group in the 65-pound division.
Development of a U-Haul storage facility at the former Kmart site will continue after the Santa Maria City Council rejected an appeal by a res…
A former Santa Barbara County Jail inmate has filed a federal lawsuit against a sheriff's employee who is accused of sexually abusing her while she was incarcerated in 2017.