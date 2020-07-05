Motley Fool
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Michael Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
After a 94-day battle with COVID-19 in which survival was uncertain, Santa Maria resident Efrain Rangel was discharged Wednesday from Marian Regional Medical Center and finally able to rejoin his wife and three children.
In an effort to continue local demonstrations against systemic injustice, a group of individuals from Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria …
A Santa Maria man and woman on Wednesday were each sentenced to state prison on burglary-related charges stemming from a December incident in which a safe was taken from an elderly woman's home.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department denied the plan set forth by county high school to resume athletic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barnett coached tennis for 32 years, the last 23 of them at Santa Maria High School. She was inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Hall of Fame in 2019. This year's Hall of Fame class and induction ceremony was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Maria officials spent nearly $1,000 to fix the flag pole damaged during the civil unrest in May.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a three-week closure of bars and indoor operations of restaurants certain other businesses in Los Angeles and 18 other counties, including Santa Barbara County, as the state deals with increasing cases of COVID-19.
Santa Barbara County mandates beach closures for Fourth of July weekend, reversing earlier decision
Santa Maria Police task force officers on Monday issued two citations related to illegal fireworks and seized another cache of the contraband at a residence, according to a spokesman.