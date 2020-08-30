Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bakersfield man was identified as the suspect killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Nipomo gas station Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Detectives arrested three suspects, including a male and female from Santa Maria, and seized a cache of vehicles, drugs, money and firearms, including "ghost guns," following a search warrant served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.
- Updated
A Santa Maria massage parlor was referred to the City Attorney’s Office for abatement after officers allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution following an inspection Thursday.
- Updated
Santa Maria's newest high-density housing complex Azure Apartments will begin leasing its first round of units in mid-September, bringing the …
- Updated
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday intercepted a panga boat carrying more than a ton and a half of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of 33 in a smuggling operation at a beach along the South Coast, according a spokeswoman.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County prosecutors last week added eight more charges and two additional victims in a case involving a former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of abusing more than a dozen teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officially opened up the waiver process to county elementary schools Aug. 21, after the county's COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people dropped considerably last week. However, the county still remains on the state monitoring list.
- Updated
St. Joseph High, which has yet to resume in-school instruction, reopened its campus to athletes on Monday, though all activities were held outdoors. For instance, basketball players were seen training on the school's tennis courts. Lompoc schools hope to start athletic activities by Sept. 8. Santa Maria public schools have yet to get approval to resume.
- Updated
A juvenile and her infant child who went missing in Santa Maria on Sunday were located safely in San Miguel on Wednesday, according to police officials.
- Updated
Two males were arrested, and one is still wanted, in connection to a stabbing on West Boone Street after the victim interrupted them in the process of burglarizing his car, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.