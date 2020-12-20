Motley Fool
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Guadalupe man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a Santa Maria shooting on West Williams Street that critically injured a male Monday.
- Updated
A Santa Maria man who admitted to nearly decapitating and killing a 69-year-old man with a hatchet in 2009 was granted release from court-ordered supervision in a state mental health treatment program following a trial Wednesday.
Santa Maria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on West Donovan Road Friday.
- Updated
Two women and a man from Santa Maria pleaded not guilty last week to fraud-related charges in which they’re accused of using a California home to collect more than $390,000 in state medical benefits over more than a decade while living in Nevada.
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
- Updated
Two men were injured, including one critically, in two separate but apparently unrelated shootings in Santa Maria on Monday, according to police.
Albert “Gordo” Dominguez, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…
Jordan “Jordy” Vasquez, 26, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away December 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…
- Updated
Recall organizers say they have collected more than half the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot, and they have until mid-March to hit the required threshold.
- Updated
A Santa Maria man was convicted of manslaughter-related charges in the 2018 DUI-related death of an 82-year-old woman in Nipomo following a jury trial in San Luis Obispo County Monday.