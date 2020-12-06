Motley Fool
A Santa Maria couple that runs a family care center has sued Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services for placing a foster child into their home who had been accused of sexually assaulting other children, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Los Angeles federal court.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sex crimes following a monthslong investigation by police detectives.
The alleged operator of an illegal cannabis delivery service was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Maria on suspicion of several felony viola…
Santa Barbara County is moving deeper into the purple tier, as state and county-level data indicate rising COVID-19 rates not seen since the c…
I was afraid this was going to happen. Due to below typical rainfall and above-average temperatures, the entire Central Coast has moved from "…
The Santa Maria Fairpark will kick off the holiday season this weekend with the Festival of Lights drive-through event and a holiday market fe…
A 39-year-old Grover Beach man was killed after he was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 101 with his bicycle near Arroyo Grande Thursday.
Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along w…
“When I saw you I fell in Love, and you smiled because you knew”. After a long brave fight my beloved Sue passed away on November 21, 2020.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping new coronavirus order Thursday that trigger business shutdowns and limits on people's movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions. Here's a look: