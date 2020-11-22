Motley Fool
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate hit 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, rising into purple-tier territory and moving the county back into the state's most restrictive phase. Neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties also moved backward to purple.
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine fast-tracked for emergency use will arrive at Vandenberg Air Force Base and will be available within the next mont
Donald Gene Kurtze passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 68 years.
A small group of students in the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District gathered outside the district office Monday afternoon to protest…
As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing restrictions against gatherings and urging…
Clerical and management workers make up the sector most responsible for driving Santa Barbara County’s surge in COVID-19 cases during the firs…
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the “emergency brake” Monday on reopening the state's economy as coronavirus cas…
Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an attempted homicide of a police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to…