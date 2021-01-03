Motley Fool
A report of a man stalking an 18-year-old woman in Solvang eventually led to the suspect being pursued in a vehicle by officers and on foot by…
Four people were arrested after leading officers from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in two separate vehicle pursuits that ended near Santa Maria Tuesday.
The long-awaited Dutch Bros Coffee drive-through store in Santa Maria is opening Thursday at 1790 N. Broadway, said a spokeswoman for the Oreg…
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on North Miller Street.
Yolanda Castellanos Lopez, local style icon and salsera extraordinaire, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, the 28th of Dec…
A pilot, two passengers and a dog were uninjured after a plane crashed Sunday near the Chumash Casino.
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was killed and another person was injured in a Dec. 22 shooting that occurred on Escalante Street, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Thursday to the Dec. 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla on West Donovan Road.