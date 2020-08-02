Motley Fool
Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested with several employees, whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Retired Santa Barbara County probation officer arrested in Santa Maria on alleged tax, theft charges
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.
On Wednesday July 1, 2020, Jesse Garcia Morales passed away at the age of 33 in Puyallup, WA.
From the Vault: John Madden didn't just coach at Hancock College, he found a home on the Central Coast
Madden, who was Hancock's head football coach for the 1962 and 1963 seasons, didn't just coach football on the Central Coast. He wove himself into the fabric of the area.
Santa Maria Cemetery District will begin its next cleanup of the cemetery grounds Monday, with cleaning scheduled to continue until Friday, a …
With just over a week before Santa Maria's election filing period closes, incumbents and challengers have announced bids for open seats on th…
Al Vierra was grumbling about some of the coaching decisions being made at St. Joseph High School.
More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside Santa Maria City Hall on Thursday during Child Trafficking Awareness Day, recognized annually acr…
A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue.
Bent and Susy Olsen will celebrate 50 years in business on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a daylong golden anniversary fete on their outside patio complete with Kringle, layered cake, coffee and music. And everyone is invited.