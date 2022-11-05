Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Site search
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
Motley Fool
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Print Edition
67°
Sunny
Series of cold fronts will bring wind, rain Sunday through Tuesday | Central Coast Weather Report
CIF roundup: Santa Ynez falls to Kingsburg in volleyball final, Kerman tops Nipomo 5-4 in tennis semifinal
Your Cancer Answers: Why is the new PET scan for prostate cancer an important breakthrough?
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms
Motley Fool
Nov 5, 2022
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
VOTE: Mora, Jimenez, McCormack, Monighetti among 12 up for Player of the Week
Hwy 101 crash near Gaviota tunnel kills Santa Maria child, injures another
Orcutt’s Mateo Ray wins Young Artist Academy awards' 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film'
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
Santa Maria juvenile suspected in two girls' shooting arrested for attempted murder
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: November 5, Fort Hood shooting kills 13
© Copyright 2022
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe