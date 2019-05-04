Hundreds of Lompoc-area mothers and sons took part in two nights of festive celebrations this weekend.
The annual Mother Son Luau, presented by the Lompoc Recreation Division, kicked off Friday night and continued Saturday night at the Anderson Recreation Center. The event, which begin in 2002, is offered as a way to help connect mothers with their sons.
Among the activities at the luau were limbo and hula-hoop contests, dancing, meals, and other games and activities.
The event is held each year around Mother’s Day and is similar to the city's Father Daughter Sweetheart Dance that is held annually around Valentine’s Day. Mother's Day will be celebrated this year on Sunday, May 12.
