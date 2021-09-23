INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0