Monday, Sept. 28

INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of North Russell and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
ARREST — At 7:11 p.m., Benjamin Mersai, 33, was arrested in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances, accessory to murder and conspiracy.
